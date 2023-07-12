BRS is spreading lies about free power, says Congress

Hyderabad, July 12 (IANS) The Congress party has alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is spreading lies by distorting the statement of its Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy on the issue of free power to farmers.

On a call given by Revanth Reddy, party cadres on Wednesday staged protests at power sub-stations across the state against what he calls the fraud being committed by the BRS government in the name of free power to farmers.

The protestors raised slogans against the state government and burnt effigies of Chief Minister KCR. They challenged the BRS government to prove that it is supplying free electricity to farmers anywhere in the state.

The protest has been apparently called to counter the demonstrations being held by the BRS across the state against Revanth Reddy’s reported statement that there is no need for 24-hour free power to farmers.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president reportedly made the remark in the United States while speaking at a meeting of Telugu Association of North America (TANA). He also stated that a three-hour power supply is sufficient for farmers to irrigate their lands.

AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare has alleged that the BRS distorted Revanth Reddy’s statement and was trying to spread lies as it was afraid of the rising graph of the Congress party in the state.

“The BRS leaders have realized that ground is slipping under their feet and hence they are spreading lies,” he said.

Claiming that the Congress party stands for the welfare of farmers, he said the party would promise 24-hour free electricity.

Recalling that their leader Rahul Gandhi had released farmers’ declaration in Telangana, he said the Congress would do more for farmers than what BRS claims to be doing.

The Congress leader alleged that the BRS was only making claims about farmers’ welfare. He said the BRS had gone back on its promise to waive crop loans. He alleged that the BRS is neither giving crop insurance nor ensuring MSP for agriculture produce.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said if it was proved that the BRS government is providing 24-hour free power, he would resign from Parliament. He asked why the government failed to pay salaries to electricity employees.

“Let KTr come to any sub-station and prove that the government is providing power for 24 hours, I will resign there itself and if he fails to prove he should resign,” he said.

“If the government is providing quality power to farmers for 24 hours, why are the farmers staging protests at substations,” he asked.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that Congress party has patent right over free power to farmers. “Since this is yielding political benefits to Congress, the BRS is worried and it is carrying out false propaganda,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

