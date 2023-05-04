Telangana Minister Talasani Responds to Nandi Awards Controversy

Hyderabad: Amid the controversy over state-held Nandi awards which recognises the outstanding contribution in arts and cinema, the Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has said the state government has not received any proposal from any leading film personality yet.

He said the government will not confer the award on any individual without verifying the merits. The minister said the BRS government will continue to support the Telugu film Industry. Acknowledging that the Nandi awards were not given after the bifurcation of state, Talasani said the government is planning to hold the awards function next year.

