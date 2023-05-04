Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'Virupaksha' to be released in theatres in Hindi on May 5

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) The Telugu movie 'Virupaksha', which stars Sai Dharam Tej and Samyukta Menon, is set to have a theatrical release in Hindi circuits on Friday, May 5.

Looking at the positive response to the film in the Telugu-speaking states, the makers have decided to roll out the Hindi version as well.

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, 'Virpaksha' is a mystery horror film. 'Pushpa: The Rise' helmer Sukumar, who is now busy with the production of the Allu Arjun-starrer sequel, has penned the film's screenplay.

'Virupaksha' collected close to Rs 70 crore in the Telugu-speaking states. It collected Rs 62.5 crore in its first seven days, according to trade expert Ramesh Bala. The film has been produced by BVSN Prasad and Manish Shah.

The Telugu film had its theatrical release on April 21. The digital and satellite rights of the film have been acquired by Netflix and Star Maa, respectively.

