HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court on Tuesday has adjourned the hearing of Kadapa YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition related to the YS Vivekananda Reddy case until April 26.

It is known that the High Court had earlier directed that he should not be arrested until May 25 and that his questioning should be done in a written form during the investigation. The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the Telangana High Court order directing the CBI to provide a written questionnaire. The Apex court, however, said the High Court can proceed with the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea of Avinash Reddy, which had come up for hearing on Tuesday.

After hearing the arguments of Avinash Reddy's counsel and the CBI, the High Court stated that the trial cannot proceed without the Apex court orders and adjourned the matter to Wednesday, April 26.

