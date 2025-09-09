Telangana Group-1 Exam: High Court Directs TGPSC to Re-Evaluate Answer Scripts in 8 Weeks

The Telangana High Court directed the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to manually re-evaluate the Group-1 Mains examination answer scripts and release the results within eight weeks.

The court cautioned TGPSC that non-compliance would lead to scrapping the entire exam process and ordering fresh tests.

TGPSC had announced 563 Group-1 vacancies, but recruitment was halted in April 2025 after some aspirants alleged irregularities in evaluation. They cited lack of transparency, use of non-Telugu evaluators for Telugu-medium papers, and absence of clear moderation guidelines.

Meanwhile, another group of aspirants filed a separate petition, urging the High Court to prevent cancellation of the results. The latest court order, however, has placed candidates whose certificate verification is complete in a dilemma.

Reports said around 21,000 candidates appeared for the Group-1 Mains exams held from October 21 to 27 in 2023. The results, declared on March 10 this year, triggered widespread concerns about candidates’ marks.

In earlier hearings, the High Court barred TGPSC from issuing appointment letters but allowed certificate verification to proceed.

Defending its process, the Commission stated that each script was assessed by three examiners under a coding system, with the average of the two highest scores considered. It claimed that mock evaluations and scrutiny checks ensured fairness.

Yet, candidates insisted the evaluation was flawed and demanded re-evaluation or fresh exams.