Telangana Govt Decides to Scrap VRA System in Toto

Hyderabad: Tela­ngana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a high-level review meeting on the post of Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) at the Secretariat on Sunday. In the meeting, the government decided to abolish the VRA system.

The chief minister announced that the existing VRAs would be regularized in supernumerary posts in the Revenue department. He also said the qualified staff would be absorbed as permanent government employees in the departments of Irrigation, Mission Bhagiratha and Municipal Administration while directing the Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to release orders to this effect on Monday.

