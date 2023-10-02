Telangana Govt Constitutes Second Pay Revision Commission 

Hyderabad: Ahead of Telangana Assembly elections, the chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday gave his approval for constituting a new Pay Revision Commission (PRC). The chief minister has announced a five percent interim relief for the State government employees.

The new PRC will be headed by retired IAS officer N Sivashankar while another retired bureaucrat B Ramaiah has been appointed as its member. The commission has been given six months time to submit its recommendations.

The PRC will examine and review the existing pay structure and make recommendations for revising the pay scales for government employees and pensioners. Notably, the state government employees have been demanding a revision of their pay scales. Recently, representatives of Telangana Gazetted Officers (TGO) and Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGO) called on the chief minister and had requested him to set up a new PRC soon.

