Telangana Flash Floods: 3 Dead in Kamareddy, IMD Issues Orange Alert

As relentless rains batter Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal and Jagtial, authorities have sounded a flash flood warning in these districts. The downpour has already crippled Kamareddy and claimed three lives.

Telangana Rains: CM Revanth Reddy to Conduct Aerial Survey

Reviewing the flood situation in Kamareddy, Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will conduct an aerial survey to assess the extent of damage in Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad and Sircilla districts.

Aragonda in Kamareddy district logged the highest rainfall of 43.1 cm, followed by Kamareddy city at 28.9 cm and Bhikanoor recording 27.9 cm.

Hyderabad on Yellow Alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued orange and yellow alerts across Telangana, cautioning residents of heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds.

According to the IMD, an orange alert is in place for Hanamkonda, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Medak, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Warangal districts, where moderate rainfall (5–15 mm/hr) and thunderstorms with surface winds of 41–61 kmph are expected.

Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Khammam, Komaram Bheem, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad and Wanaparthy have been placed under yellow alert, with forecasts of light to moderate rain (

The IMD has cautioned that heavy rain and thunderstorms may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruptions, crop and property damage, power supply interruptions, and urged people to step out only if essential.