Telangana: Dead Leopard Found by Locals in Nalgonda Dumping Yard

Nalgonda: A carcass of a leopard was found in Nalgonda municipality near Chandanapally on Wednesday. The locals who found the dead leopard in the bushy area of a dumping yard alerted the forest department.

After receiving the information, the officials rushed to Chandanapally and recovered the decomposed body of the big cat. The officials believe the animal might have died over a week ago. However, the cause of the leopard's death could not be verified.

Reports suggested that the leopard was seen roaming in Kesharajupally, Seshammagudem, ST colony and Chandanapally areas for quite some time. After spotting the big cat in their vicinity, the villagers, who feared their own lives and the lives of their livestock, had informed the officials, however, there was allegedly no response from the authorities.

