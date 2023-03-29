Kuwait-bound Air India Flight Takes-off Leaving 20 Passengers at Gannavaram Airport

Visakhapatnam: A Kuwait-bound Air India Express flight reportedly left 20 passengers behind and took off from Gannavaram airport on Wednesday. Air India had started its direct flights from Visakhapatnam to Kuwait to woo the passengers during summer season. However, the chaos on the first of the summer service has left many passengers fuming.

The flight carrying 67 passengers departed the Gannavaram airport at 9.55 am on Wednesday. Some 20 passengers who arrived at the airport hours after the flight took off were shocked hear that they missed their flight.

Angry passengers questioned the Air India staff over early departure of the flight claiming the scheduled departure time was 13.10 hours. The airline staff clarified that the flight schedule was advanced to 9.55 am and the change in flight time was communicated to the passengers via SMS. However, the passengers said they did not receive any message from the airline.

The stranded passengers staged a protest inside the airport and demanded the airline to accommodate them onto a different flight. A statement from the airline is awaited.

