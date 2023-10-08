Telangana Congress Screening Committee Meet Held, Candidates Vie for 30 Assembly Seats
New Delhi: Ahead of the Election Commission’s announcement of poll schedule for Telangana Assembly election, the central screening committee and Telangana screening committee held a crucial meeting in the national capital on Sunday to pick the candidates for the remaining assembly seats.
The Congress party has already finalised candidate names for 70 of the 119 assembly seats in the state. Names of several prominent faces like Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Prem Sagar Rao have already been finalised by the party high command.
However, the competition for the remaining 30 assembly seats is fierce. It is reported that the screening committees will finalise the names for these constituencies after analysing the ground survey report.
List of constituencies where more than one candidate is expected to contest the assembly election:
- Janagam: Kommuri Pratap Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah
- Tungaturthi: Dr. Ravi, Pidamarthi Ravi
- Satthupalli: Sambhani Chandrasekhar, Manavatha Roy
- Gadwala: Sarita, Kuruva Vijay
- Munugode: Krishna Reddy, Punna Kailash Neta, Sravanti Reddy
- Ramagundam: Harkara Venugopal, Raj Thakur
- Vanaparthi: Meghareddy, Chinnareddy
- Devarakadra: Kothakota Siddhartha Reddy, G. Madhusudan Reddy
- Huzurabad: Balmuru Venkat, Vaditela Pranav
- Suryapet: Ram Reddy Damodar Reddy, Patel Ramesh Reddy
- Makhtal: Parnika Reddy, Srihari Mudiraj
- Khairatabad: Vijaya Reddy, Rohin Reddy
- Husnabad: Ponnam Prabhakar, unidentified leader
- Karimnagar: Jaipal Reddy, Purumalla Srinivas, K. Narender Reddy
- Choppadandi: Medipalli Satyam, Sattu Mallesam
- Dubbaka: Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, Kathi Karthika
- Narsapur: Avula Rajireddy, Gali Anil Kumar
- Station Ghanapur: Singapuram Indira, unidentified leader
- Kollapur: Jupally Krishnarao, Dr. Kethuri Venkatesh
- Mahbubabad: Balram Naik, Murali Naik
- Dornakal: Ramachandra Naik, Nehru Naik,
- Warangal West: Naini Rajender Reddy, Janga Raghava Reddy
- Parakala: Konda Murali, Inagala Venkatrami Reddy
- Jubilee Hills: Mohammed Azharuddin, Vishnu
- Kukatpally: Satish, Murali, Gottimukkala Vengal Rao
- Devarakonda: Balu Naik, Pravalika Kishan Naik