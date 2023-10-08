Telangana Congress Screening Committee Meet Held, Candidates Vie for 30 Assembly Seats

New Delhi: Ahead of the Election Commission’s announcement of poll schedule for Telangana Assembly election, the central screening committee and Telangana screening committee held a crucial meeting in the national capital on Sunday to pick the candidates for the remaining assembly seats.

The Congress party has already finalised candidate names for 70 of the 119 assembly seats in the state. Names of several prominent faces like Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Prem Sagar Rao have already been finalised by the party high command.

However, the competition for the remaining 30 assembly seats is fierce. It is reported that the screening committees will finalise the names for these constituencies after analysing the ground survey report.

List of constituencies where more than one candidate is expected to contest the assembly election: