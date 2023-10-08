Telangana Congress Screening Committee Meet Held, Candidates Vie for 30 Assembly Seats

Oct 08, 2023, 20:37 IST
- Sakshi Post

New Delhi: Ahead of the Election Commission’s announcement of poll schedule for Telangana Assembly election, the central screening committee and Telangana screening committee held a crucial meeting in the national capital on Sunday to pick the candidates for the remaining assembly seats. 

The Congress party has already finalised candidate names for 70 of the 119 assembly seats in the state. Names of several prominent faces like Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Prem Sagar Rao have already been finalised by the party high command. 

However, the competition for the remaining 30 assembly seats is fierce. It is reported that the screening committees will finalise the names for these constituencies after analysing the ground survey report. 

List of constituencies where more than one candidate is expected to contest the assembly election: 

  1. Janagam: Kommuri Pratap Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah
  2. Tungaturthi: Dr. Ravi, Pidamarthi Ravi
  3. Satthupalli: Sambhani Chandrasekhar, Manavatha Roy
  4. Gadwala: Sarita, Kuruva Vijay
  5. Munugode: Krishna Reddy, Punna Kailash Neta, Sravanti Reddy
  6. Ramagundam: Harkara Venugopal, Raj Thakur
  7. Vanaparthi: Meghareddy, Chinnareddy
  8. Devarakadra: Kothakota Siddhartha Reddy, G. Madhusudan Reddy
  9. Huzurabad: Balmuru Venkat, Vaditela Pranav
  10. Suryapet: Ram Reddy Damodar Reddy, Patel Ramesh Reddy
  11. Makhtal: Parnika Reddy, Srihari Mudiraj
  12. Khairatabad: Vijaya Reddy, Rohin Reddy
  13. Husnabad: Ponnam Prabhakar, unidentified leader
  14. Karimnagar: Jaipal Reddy, Purumalla Srinivas, K. Narender Reddy
  15. Choppadandi: Medipalli Satyam, Sattu Mallesam
  16. Dubbaka: Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, Kathi Karthika
  17. Narsapur: Avula Rajireddy, Gali Anil Kumar
  18. Station Ghanapur: Singapuram Indira, unidentified leader
  19. Kollapur: Jupally Krishnarao, Dr. Kethuri Venkatesh
  20. Mahbubabad: Balram Naik, Murali Naik
  21. Dornakal: Ramachandra Naik, Nehru Naik,
  22. Warangal West: Naini Rajender Reddy, Janga Raghava Reddy
  23. Parakala: Konda Murali, Inagala Venkatrami Reddy
  24. Jubilee Hills: Mohammed Azharuddin, Vishnu
  25. Kukatpally: Satish, Murali, Gottimukkala Vengal Rao
  26. Devarakonda: Balu Naik, Pravalika Kishan Naik

Read More:

Tags: 
Telangana assembly election
Telangana screening committee
Jubilee Hills seat
Mohammed Azharuddin
Advertisement
Back to Top