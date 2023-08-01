Telangana Congress Leaders Submit Memorandum to Governor on Recent Floods

Hyderabad: Expressing her sympathy with the flood victims, the Telangana governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said she would visit the flood-hit area of state capital and interact with the affected people soon.

During an interaction with the media persons at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, the Governor said she has requested the government to provide relief to the flood-hit people and also requested a comprehensive report from the state government on the extent of damage caused by the rains.

Earlier, a delegation of Telangana Congress (TPCC) leaders called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to her. The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said they handed a memorandum to the Governor and apprised her of the losses caused due to recent floods in Telangana state. He further told the Governor that the KCR administration has not taken steps to provide compensation to the flood victims.

Also Read: Save the Date: TS TET 2023 Notification Out, Online Registration Starts Tomorrow