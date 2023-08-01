Save the Date: TS TET 2023 Notification Out, Online Registration Starts Tomorrow

TS TET 2023: The Department of School Education in Telangana has released the notification for Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 on Tuesday. As per reports, over 4.5 lakh B.Ed. and 1.5 lakh D.Ed. candidates are eligible to appear for the TET exam.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online from August 2 while the deadline for submitting the online application is August 16, according to the TET notification. The TS TET 2023 examination will be held on September 15, Friday in two sessions, i.e., Paper-I will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon while the Paper-II will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The TS TET exam will be announced on September 27, 2023.

Save the Dates:

Application process to begin : August 2

Deadline for submitting online application : August 16

Application process : online

Official website: https://tstet.cgg.gov.in/

Written text : September 15

Results to be declared : September 27

Paper-1 : 9.30 am to 12 noon

Paper-2 : 2.30 pm to 5 pm

