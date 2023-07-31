Telangana Cabinet Approves Merger of TSRTC with State Govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet met at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. The meeting led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken several important decisions after elaborate discussions.

The state government made several key announcements including the merger of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) with the government. The Cabinet decision would benefit 46,746 employees. The government will likely present a Bill in the upcoming Assembly session, which is scheduled to commence on Thursday. Once the Bill is approved, the RTC employees will be considered as government staff and will have access to all the benefits given to the regular government employees.

Sharing the details of the Cabinet meeting, the MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao said the state government has given its nod for improving transport infrastructure at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore with the clearance of new Metro Rail projects connecting different areas in Hyderabad. He added that the government was proposing to build a Metro Rail corridor between Jubilee Bus station and Tumkunta.

Also, the State Cabinet has cleared the proposal to develop the Mamnoor Airport in Warangal district. The government has allocated 253 acres of land for the proposed airport. The construction of the new airport is expected to spur economic growth in Warangal. It may be noted here that Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) is located near the district headquarters.

