Telangana BJP Holds Key Meeting to Discuss 100 Days Action Plan

Hyderabad: After the recent change of guard, the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got into a poll mode already. On Monday, a meeting with the party’s top-rung leaders was held to discuss a detailed action plan for the next 100 days. The meeting discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

The brainstorming session, held under the chairmanship of Sunil Bansal, in-charge of BJP Telangana affairs, was attended by senior BJP leaders and state office bearers. The Telangana BJP incharge Sunil Bansal said the party leaders should start holding massive public meetings in all assembly constituencies and reach out to the public and explain to them the welfare initiatives taken up by the BJP government at the Centre. He has advised the party leaders to complete this task by August 15.

The BJP leadership will hold another meeting with district BJP incharges, district unit incharges and former MLAs, MPs and MLCs to discuss the party strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections. Bansal also said that the party will decide in tomorrow’s meeting on the strategy to corner the BRS government in the election campaigns.

