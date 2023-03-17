Telangana: BJP-backed AVN Reddy Wins Teacher MLC Polls

BJP backed candidate AVN Reddy has won MLC election for Mahabubnagar- Hyderabad- Rangareddy Teachers' constitituency.

After 21 rounds of counting, AVN Reddy secured 13,436 votes, crossing the required quota of 12,709 votes to emerge victorious.

BJP candidate Reddy got 7, 505 first preference while BRS-backed PRTU candidate Chenna Keshava Reddy got 6,584 votes and UTF candidate Manik Reddy got 4,569 votes.

Meanwhile, in the MLA quota, three BRS candidates, namely Challa Venkatarami Reddy, Despathi Srinivas, and K Naveen Kumar, won unanimously.