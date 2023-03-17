Oppn-govt logjam over Rahul vs Adani likely to continue in Parliament

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) The opposition will on Friday press for the demand of a JPC in the Adani-Hindenburg row while the BJP is demanding an apology from the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his remarks in London.

The opposition MPs have moved suspension of business notices in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha. The Congress-led opposition is trying to corner the government.

The BJP is also not letting the issue to die down, and the treasury benches have been questioning Rahul Gandhi over his London speech and demanding an apology.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General In-charge said, "opposition is united on the demand of JPC and anything contrary to this is incorrect."

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he went to Parliament and four Ministers have raised allegations against him in the Parliament House. Sources in the Congress said that the first priority is to see Gandhi speak in Parliament. He will try daily and also meet the Speaker till the session lasts. However, if not allowed then he will address the media to put forth his views, the sources added.

"It is my right to be allowed to speak on the floor of the House. I requested the Speaker today. I went to his chamber and I requested him. I said - look, I would very much like to speak. I told him that people from the BJP have made allegations against me and as a Member of Parliament, it is my right to speak," Gandhi said.

