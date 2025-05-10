Telangana Bans Bursting Crackers, Fireworks in Public Places

Telangana Police have imposed a ban on the bursting of firecrackers in public places, especially near military cantonments, citing growing security concerns. This decision follows the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor, carried out on May 6-7, which targeted nine locations in Pakistan, reportedly terrorist training camps. The operation was a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which significantly escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand stated that the sudden noise from fireworks could easily be mistaken for explosions or distress signals, leading to unnecessary panic. With the heightened security situation and ongoing vigilance due to recent terrorist activities, authorities are prioritizing public safety by preventing any activity that could trigger misunderstandings.

The police have urged residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers, especially near military cantonments and other public spaces, as this could disrupt public order and complicate emergency responses. Violating the ban will lead to legal action. Authorities are focused on maintaining peace and preventing any actions that could escalate tensions further.

Public cooperation is crucial to ensuring the safety and security of all residents during this sensitive time. The ban aims to reduce the strain on security forces already on high alert, while also ensuring a peaceful and safe environment for everyone.