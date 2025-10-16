Telangana Bandh on October 18: BRS and BJP Join Forces, Schools and Colleges Likely to Remain Closed

The Backward Classes Joint Action Committee (JAC) has rescheduled the Telangana Bandh to October 18, initially slated for October 14. MP R. Krishnaiah spearheaded the decision, considering the ongoing festive season and public convenience. The bandh aims to highlight the demand for 42% reservations for Backward Classes in Telangana.

Impact on Daily Life

As the bandh coincides with the post-Dussehra holiday week, many educational institutions and offices might declare a holiday on October 18. Private schools, colleges, and offices may shut down to avoid disruptions, while state-run buses may operate on reduced schedules. Some government offices may function with minimal staff during the day.

Demand for Reservations

R. Krishnaiah emphasized that the bandh seeks to draw attention to the longstanding demand for 42% reservations for BCs. He appealed for peaceful participation, envisioning the bandh as a testament to Telangana's unity. "This movement transcends state boundaries; it's about ensuring justice and representation for BCs across the nation," he asserted.

Underrepresentation in Education and Employment

Krishnaiah highlighted the significant proportion of BCs in Telangana's population, pointing out their underrepresentation in education and employment. "No government can overlook the BCs. We'll persist in our efforts until the reservation bill is tabled in the Assembly," he declared.

Advisory for Citizens

Given the likelihood of widespread observance, residents are advised to plan their travel, school, and work schedules accordingly. Essential services like hospitals and emergency units will continue to operate. Public rallies and gatherings are expected in major cities like Hyderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar.

The Telangana Bandh on October 18 is poised to be a day of awareness and solidarity, as the BC community continues its pursuit of equal status and justice.

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