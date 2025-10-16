Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Nomination: Divya Velamuri Set to Be Evicted This Week?

The weekend in Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is set to bring tense moments for the housemates and fans alike, as actress Divya Velamuri finds herself in serious danger of eviction. According to early voting trends, Divya, who entered the house as a wildcard contestant, is currently trailing behind other nominated participants, making her one of the most likely to leave the show this week.

Divya, known for her powerful performance in the television serial Agnipariksha, made a strong impression when she entered the Bigg Boss house. Her confident approach, sharp strategy, and fearless stand against senior contestants won her quick attention. Despite her limited time on the show, she managed to hold her ground in heated discussions and earned respect for her straightforward gameplay.

However, it now appears that the timing of her entry might be working against her. Having joined the house midway through the season, Divya has had less time to build a solid fan base compared to other contestants who have been in the game since the start. Social media engagement and online voting trends suggest that while she enjoys a loyal group of supporters, her overall vote count remains low when compared to longer-running participants.

Alongside Divya, Suman Shetty and Ramu Rathode are also in the danger zone this week. Both contestants have had mixed journeys inside the house, but insiders believe Divya’s short stint might make her more vulnerable to elimination. Unless there is a last-minute surge in votes, her chances of survival look slim.

Despite the uncertainty, fans have praised Divya for bringing fresh energy into the house. Her calm yet assertive demeanor, coupled with moments of emotional honesty, has made her stand out even in her brief stay. Viewers on social media continue to applaud her for playing with dignity and courage.

As the weekend episode approaches, anticipation is running high to see whether the voting dynamics shift in Divya’s favor. If she does get evicted, it would mark a short yet memorable journey for one of the most promising wildcard entrants of the season.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu airs on Star Maa and streams on Disney+ Hotstar, where fans can continue to vote and support their favorite contestants ahead of the crucial elimination episode.