Shravan Somwar 2025: Monday Fasting Rituals and Shravan Masam Puja Timings

Sawan, or Shravan, is a very important month in the Hindu calendar. It is a time of spiritual renewal, during which devotees of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati try to obtain their blessings by fasting, praying, and performing rituals. This year, Sawan Somwar begins on July 14, the day when millions of devotees embark on a spiritual journey.

Understanding the Significance of Sawan Somwar

Sawan Somwar Vrats are celebrated on Mondays of the Shravan month, in which followers fast and offer prayers to Lord Shiva to attain his blessings. This ritual is believed to fill their lives with prosperity, good health, and happiness. Unmarried girls keep this fast for finding a suitable life partner, while married couples pray for a peaceful and blissful married life.

Rituals and Practices

To witness Sawan Somwar, the devotees wake up early in the morning, bathe, and wear fresh clothes. They then conduct puja by making offerings of water, milk, curd, ghee, honey, and Gangajal to the Shivlinga. Bel leaves, aak-dhatura, and white flowers are also made as offerings to Lord Shiva, along with chanting of 'Om Namah Shivaya'. Devotees feel that this practice dissolves evil energies and brings prosperity and good fortune.

Puja Timings and Shubh Muhurat

For those who are fasting on Sawan Somwar on July 14, the following are key timings to keep in mind:

Abhijeet Muhurta: 11:59 AM to 12:55 PM

Amrit Kaal: 11:21 PM to 12:55 AM (July 15)

Rahu Kaal: 7:16 AM to 9:00 AM

Forbidden time: 1:54 PM to 3:28 PM

The Story Behind Sawan Somwar

A legendary tale associated with Sawan Somwar tells the story of a poor Brahmin couple who were devoted to Lord Shiva. Despite years of worship, they remained childless. However, after observing the Sawan Somwar fast with sincerity, they were blessed with a beautiful son. This story highlights the significance of devotion and faith in Lord Shiva's blessings.

On this spiritual quest, the devotees invoke the benevolence of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati and pray for a blissful, prosperous, and healthy life.

