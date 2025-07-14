TG EAMCET Counselling 2025: Mock Allotment Result Out, Final Allotment on July 18

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS EAMCET 2025 mock seat allotment list. Those candidates who have gone through the round 1 counselling process can now view their mock allotment results on the official portal, tgeapcet.nic.in.

Important Dates to Remember

Modification of options: July 14-15, 2025

Freezing of possibilities for first phase seat allotment: July 15, 2025

Provisional allotment of seats for the first phase: on or before July 18, 2025

Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting: July 18-22, 2025

How to Check TS EAMCET 2025 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result

To check the mock allotment result, candidates can follow these steps:

Log in to the official website of TG EAPCET Counselling.

Click on the link for the mock allotment result.

Choose the college name and branch from the drop-down list.

See the allotment status.

Download the outcome for future purposes.

Main Points to Know

Students are allowed to change their choices up to July 15, 2025. If nothing is changed, the current choices will be taken as final for the allotment round.

The final allotment outcome for round 1 will be announced on July 18, 2025.

For the latest information and step-by-step schedule, students are requested to check the official website at regular intervals.

