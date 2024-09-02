September 2: List of trains cancelled and diverted due to heavy rains!

Torrential rains hit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh hard, leading to waterlogging and floods on the railway tracks. Many tracks were damaged due to the heavy water flow near Kesamudram and Mahabubabad, Telangana. The Central Government has cancelled 21 trains and diverted 10 trains.

The South Central Railway (SCR) stated in a bulletin on Sunday that among the 21 rainy trains that were cancelled were 12669 MGR Chennai Central to Chhapra, 12670 Chhapra-MGR Chennai Central, 12615 MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi, and 12616 New Delhi-MGR Chennai Central.

The SCR bulletin stated that six other trains were diverted, including 12763 Tirupati-Secunderabad, 22352 SMVT Bengaluru-Patliputra, 22674 Mannargudi-Bhagat Ki Kothi, and 20805 Vishakhapatnam-New Delhi.