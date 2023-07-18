Seasonal Flu Rises In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With the sudden drop in temperatures due to monsoon rains, Hyderabad and its surrounding districts are grappling with seasonal ailments. Water-borne diseases like typhoid, malaria, dengue, influenza and seasonal flu are on the rise.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, these seasonal symptoms caused fear among the people. Back then, people in general took many precautions and shut themselves off indoors. Even masks were used on a daily basis for personal safety.

Health officials are expecting a rise in flu and other ailments as monsoons grip the city and precautions have been thrown to winds by the public.

The Telangana State public health department reported a surge in typhoid and dengue cases including a steady rise in the other seasonal influenzas, viral fevers, malaria, and acute diarrhoeal diseases (ADDs) almost in all districts of Telangana during monsoons last year.



The months of August to October witnessed a large number of dengue cases in the Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts which are under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation urban centers. In addition, seasonal monsoon is the time for mosquito breeding has traditionally led to the rise in dengue and malaria.

The elderly and children including pregnant women tend to fall sick in this season if proper precautions are not taken. Lack of protein-rich food and hygienic surroundings can make it worse by compromising immunity. As a result, diseases break out.

State Public Health Department officials have advised people, especially vulnerable individual families, to take necessary precautions to be safe and healthy. Likewise, district health officials are preparing surveillance teams to track the infections and deploy ground-level healthcare workers to provide medical help and support to spread awareness on the health complications if necessary precautions are not taken.