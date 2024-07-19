Schools Closed for Lashkar Bonalu in Secunderabad

The Lashkar Bonalu festival will be held on July 21st and 22nd in Secunderabad. Expect extensive preparations and celebrations with lakhs of devotees participating.

In this regard, all schools will remain closed on July 22nd. This is a localized closure for Secunderabad due to the Jathara celebrations and not a state-wide holiday.

The festival has, for decades, captured the beauty of India's pluralism, unity in diversity and brotherhood. It has been a site for not only festivities but also for communities to promote peace.