RUN FOR JESUS 2025: A Powerful Display of Faith and Unity

RUN FOR JESUS stands as one of the largest and most vibrant ecumenical rallies in the Christian world—bringing together believers from both Catholic and Protestant traditions in a powerful proclamation of the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. Held annually between Good Friday and Easter, this extraordinary event unites thousands of Christians who take to the streets—walking, running, or riding motorcycles and vehicles—waving flags and joyfully declaring, “Christ is risen! Indeed, Christ is risen!”

The vision for RUN FOR JESUS was birthed in 2011 by the team at Aradana TV. What began as a movement in over 30 locations has grown into a monumental celebration of faith, now taking place in more than 600 locations across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and even in select international cities.

This unique rally has evolved into a fully community-owned celebration, embraced and organized voluntarily by churches, pastors, priests, bishops, and lay leaders in their respective regions. Though no longer owned by any individual, church, or organization, Aradana TV continues to play a vital role in coordinating and promoting the event, working closely with local RFJ leaders to ensure its continued success and spiritual impact.

In 2025, RUN FOR JESUS will be held on Saturday, April 19, starting from 6:00 AM across various locations. In addition to widespread public participation, many esteemed dignitaries from the church and the state government will take part in this joyous occasion.

In Greater Hyderabad, the rally will be hosted at multiple locations across the city. Notable leaders joining this year’s rally include His Eminence Cardinal Poola Anthony, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Hyderabad, Rt. Rev. Dr. K. Ruben Mark, In-Charge Bishop of the Medak Diocese, Bro. Paul Devapriyam Pulla, Chairman of Aradana TV, along with other distinguished clergy and government officials.

Each RUN culminates in a grand celebration with praise and worship sessions led by local gospel singers, followed by a short but powerful Easter message delivered by senior pastors in each region.

The organizers extend a heartfelt invitation to all Christian brothers and sisters to participate in this magnificent rally. Let us come together in large numbers to celebrate our risen Savior, declare His glory, and make RUN FOR JESUS 2025 an unforgettable event that honors Christ and unites His Church.