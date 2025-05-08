Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Sanction Letters to Be Issued from June 2 - 9

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam beneficiaries are set to receive loan sanction letters starting June 2, says Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. The scheme is designed to provide financial assistance to unemployed youth to help them start self-employment units. A total of ₹6,000 crore has been allocated for the initiative.

A total of 16,25,441 applications have been received under the scheme. After a detailed scrutiny process, sanction letters will be distributed at the mandal level from June 2 to June 9.

Beneficiaries selected for the scheme will undergo a one-week training program tailored to the type of self-employment unit they plan to establish. The financial aid provided will range from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh, depending on the applicant’s eligibility.

To qualify, applicants must have a good CIBIL score. Those with a poor credit history or who have defaulted on previous loans such as farm, housing, vehicle, or personal loans will not be eligible for financial assistance.

The scheme aims to support youth in setting up their own businesses and contribute to self-employment and economic independence. By combining financial support with skill-based training, the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme seeks to reduce unemployment and encourage entrepreneurship across Telangana.