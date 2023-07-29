Popular Comedian Brahmanandam Calls On CM KCR
Hyderabad: Popular Telugu comedian Brahmanandam called on Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday to invite him for his son's marriage.
Brahmanandam and his family members together extended a formal invitation to KCR and requested him to grace the wedding and give his blessings to the bride and groom. The chief minister congratulated the Brahmanandam couple.
హైదరాబాద్ లో జరుగనున్న తన కుమారుని వివాహానికి హాజరు కావాల్సిందిగా ఆహ్వానిస్తూ.. శనివారం ప్రగతిభవన్ లో ముఖ్యమంత్రి కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు గారిని కుటుంబ సమేతంగా కలిసి.. వివాహ ఆహ్వాన పత్రిక అందజేసిన ప్రముఖ సినీ నటుడు బ్రహ్మానందం.
ఈ సందర్భంగా బ్రహ్మానందం దంపతులకు సీఎం కేసీఆర్… pic.twitter.com/SQw3htDv4y
— BRS Party (@BRSparty) July 29, 2023