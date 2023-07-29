Popular Comedian Brahmanandam Calls On CM KCR 

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu comedian Brahmanandam called on Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday to invite him for his son's marriage.

Brahmanandam and his family members together extended a formal invitation to KCR and requested him to grace the wedding and give his blessings to the bride and groom. The chief minister congratulated the Brahmanandam couple.

