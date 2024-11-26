November 26: Gold price declines in major cities!

Gold prices fell sharply in India, from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Guntur to Proddatur and Bangalore to Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi. The prices of 22-carat gold declined by Rs 1,200 per 10 grams, while those of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs 1,310 per 10 grams.

In Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Proddatur, the price of 22-carat gold is now Rs 70,800 per 10 grams, while the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 77,240 per 10 grams.

The prices of gold had declined in the metropolis, particularly in the case of 22-carat and 24-carat gold. The price of 22-carat gold had dropped Rs 1,200 per 10 grams, and the price of 24-carat gold was decreased by Rs 1,310 per 10 grams.

After falling in the international market, the price of gold has also declined in Delhi. 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 1,200 per 10 grams and 24-carat gold by Rs 1,310 per 10 grams. The price of 22-carat gold is now Rs 70,950 for 10 grams, whereas that of 24-carat gold is Rs 77,390 for 10 grams. It is, thus, a positive development in terms of gold prices falling for the consumers intending to purchase gold. However, investors in gold do have reason to worry.

