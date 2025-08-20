Not Gurugram or Bengaluru, Rangareddy Emerges as India’s Richest District

Rangareddy in Telangana has emerged as the wealthiest district in India, overtaking major hubs like Gurugram, Bengaluru Urban and even Mumbai, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25.

The district records a GDP per capita of Rs 11.46 lakh – well above Gurugram’s Rs 9.05 lakh.

Rangareddy’s economic rise has been driven by Hyderabad’s thriving IT corridor, a strong pharmaceutical base, and expansive technology parks.

This growth has turned the district into a magnet for investment and employment, showcasing how urban centres in India are evolving into major economic powerhouses.

The development comes even as India’s economy stands fourth globally and is projected to climb to third place by 2030.

The top 10 districts in India remain critical engines of growth, underlining how services, tourism, technology and industry are creating concentrated pockets of rapid expansion.

In Rangareddy’s case, the presence of leading firms in technology and pharmaceuticals has spurred job creation, attracting a highly skilled workforce.

Though Gurugram lost its top rank, it continues to serve as a hub for business and information technology in India. Bengaluru, meanwhile, remains central to the nation’s economy, drawing startups and established corporations alike.

Their global reach and deep talent pools continue to drive growth, cementing their place among the country’s richest districts.

Besides Rangareddy and Gurugram, other wealthiest districts include Bengaluru Urban with a GDP per capita of Rs 8.93 lakh, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) with Rs 8.48 lakh, Solan with Rs 8.10 lakh, North & South Goa with Rs 7.63 lakh, four districts of Sikkim with Rs 7.46 lakh, Dakshina Kannada with Rs 6.69 lakh, Mumbai with Rs 6.57 lakh and Ahmedabad with Rs 6.54 lakh.