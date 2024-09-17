No Ganesh Nimajjanam for This Ganesh Idol!

In Telangana's Nirmal district, a 74-year-old Ganesh idol defies tradition. Unlike all other Ganesh idols, which are immersed in water during the Visarjan ceremony, this idol remains intact due to its unique composition - it's made of wood.

In Telangana's Palaj village, a unique Ganesh idol made of wood has been cherished for 74 years. During Ganesh Chaturthi, villagers install the idol in a pandal near the temple and perform pujas with great fervor for 11 days. Instead of immersing the idol on the 11th day, locals sprinkle water from a nearby stream, preserving this rare wooden idol.

The idol's history dates back to 1948, when a devastating epidemic swept through the village, claiming 30 lives. Amidst this crisis, villagers came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, commissioning Nakashi artist Polakonda Gundaji to craft a wooden Ganesh idol. This collective gesture of faith has become an enduring tradition, with the wooden idol serving as a symbol of unity and resilience, spared from immersion to preserve its cultural significance.