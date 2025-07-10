KTR Slams PVN Madhav’s Gift to Lokesh: “Telangana’s History Cannot Be Erased"

A day after newly-appointed Andhra Pradesh BJP State President PVN Madhav gifted an Indian map depicting a united Andhra Pradesh, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) demanded an apology from the BJP leadership.

In a tweet addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KTR condemned the act, emphasizing: “We have fought for generations for our cultural identity, our rightful place in history, and our geographical position – TELANGANA.”

He accused PVN Madhav of belittling the struggle by gifting a map that ignored the existence of Telangana.

“This is absolutely unacceptable and reflects blatant disregard for the people of Telangana—for our state, our struggle, the sacrifices of our martyrs, and our history,” the former Telangana IT Minister remarked.

“What are we if our history is erased?” he questioned, seeking clarity on the BJP’s stance and political agenda.

“If it was a genuine oversight, I demand an apology from your party leadership to the people of Telangana,” he added.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Despite more than a decade since bifurcation, unresolved issues—particularly concerning asset division—remain a point of contention between the two States.

After his appointment as BJP State President, PVN Madhav met Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh at the latter’s residence in Undavalli on Wednesday (July 9). The two leaders exchanged pleasantries and gifts, but the map gifted by Madhav drew significant public attention and criticism.