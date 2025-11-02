KTR Visits Shaikpet’s Aditya Empress Gated Community for Jubilee Hills By-Election Campaign

BRS working president and MLA K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) visited the Aditya Empress Towers gated community in Shaikpet on Sunday, November 2, accompanied by former minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and former Yellareddy MLA Jajula Surender.

Addressing the gathering, KTR said that the by-election in Jubilee Hills was necessitated due to the untimely demise of Maganti Gopinath. He noted that the Congress party failed to win even a single seat in Greater Hyderabad during the general elections.

“People of Hyderabad have chosen development, while rural voters were misled by Congress’ false promises,” he said. “Despite being in the opposition, we are performing our role responsibly and effectively.”

KTR added that the BRS has always given tickets to the family members of deceased MLAs. “This time too, we have given the ticket to Maganti Sunitha,” he said.

Highlighting Telangana’s progress, KTR said the IT sector flourished under KCR’s governance, attracting talent from across the country. “Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, we turned challenges into opportunities and undertook major infrastructure projects in Hyderabad,” he said, citing the construction of 42 flyovers and 70 km of metro lines.

He emphasized that there is still scope to further improve public transport in the city.

On agricultural development, KTR said Telangana has achieved remarkable growth, even surpassing states like Punjab and Haryana. “This was possible due to the investment support provided to farmers,” he stated.

“Before KCR’s rule, apartment complexes relied on generators and water tankers. But today, there are no power cuts or water shortages. Through the Haritha Haram initiative, we transformed the state into a green economy,” KTR said.

He asserted that KCR’s government worked for the welfare of all communities and ensured that every section of society benefited from welfare schemes. “We have also preserved the Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb culture of Hyderabad,” he added.

Criticizing Congress, KTR said, “Congress leaders deceived rural people with false promises. Despite that, BRS lost by only a 1.5% vote margin.”

He expressed concern over the low voter turnout in Hyderabad, saying, “While rural areas see high voter participation, the voting percentage in urban areas is worryingly low. When people don’t come out to vote, it creates room for rigging.”