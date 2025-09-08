KTR Finally Breaks Silence on Kavitha’s Suspension

Days after Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s explosive press conference following her suspension from the BRS, her brother and party Working President KT Rama Rao has broken his silence on the issue.

At a press briefing on Monday (September 8), KTR was asked about Kavitha’s suspension from the BRS. He firmly replied, “Whatever had to be discussed has been discussed in the party and action has been taken. Once action has been taken, there is nothing further that I can add or comment.”

He reiterated, “Whatever had to be discussed internally on party forums, we have done that. And we have acted. After the action has been taken, there is nothing more for me to comment or elaborate on.”

The rift within the BRS deepened last week when Kavitha resigned from the party’s primary membership as well as from her position as Member of Legislative Council.

Her resignation came a day after she was suspended her from BRS for ‘anti-party’ activities.

Her suspension followed allegations she made against her cousins T. Harish Rao and J. Santosh Kumar, holding them responsible for the CBI probe ordered against KCR in connection with alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. She claimed irrigation minister Harish Rao was responsible for all decisions.

After stepping down, she further accused Harish Rao of dividing the family in order to seize complete control of the BRS. She also alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had used those close to KCR to create rifts within the family.

Kavitha appealed to KCR and her brother KTR to identify the party’s enemies and maintain distance from them.