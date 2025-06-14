Kavitha Condemns ACB Notice to KTR: Is the Sibling Rift in BRS Easing?

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a second notice to BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao regarding the alleged irregularities in the organisation of the Formula E race.

This comes just two weeks after the first notice was served. The former IT and MAUD Minister had earlier been summoned on May 28 but sought a deferment, citing an overseas trip. The fresh notice, issued on Friday (June 13), directs KTR to appear before the ACB on June 16 (Monday). He has been named Accused No. 1 in the alleged misuse of ₹54.89 crore related to the event.

What has drawn attention, however, is the response from BRS MLC K. Kavitha. Days after indirectly criticizing her brother, she has now come to his defence following the second notice.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kavitha wrote: “I strongly condemn the Congress government's repeated issuance of notices to our Working President @KTRBRS as part of a political agenda. No matter how many conspiracies you hatch, we will continue to expose your failures in the public sphere. Jai Telangana, Jai KCR.”

Her support comes amid internal turmoil within the BRS. Just days ago, a letter Kavitha had written to her father and party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao was leaked, triggering political speculation. In the letter, she questioned the party’s silence on the BJP and urged greater access and voice for grassroots workers.

She later made more startling claims—alleging that plans were being considered for a possible BRS-BJP merger. Kavitha controversially described her father as "a God surrounded by devils." In what was widely seen as a veiled jab at KTR, she remarked that “just tweeting is not enough.”

These developments fueled speculation about a rift between the siblings. However, Kavitha’s recent show of solidarity suggests a possible reconciliation may be underway.

Meanwhile, pressure on KTR continues to mount. He now faces another case—this time for allegedly making obscene remarks against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Congress MLC Balmuri Venkat lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police, accusing KTR of using insulting language during a media interaction and on social media.

Following the complaint, Cyber Crime officials have issued notices to the BRS leader.