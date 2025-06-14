Telangana CPGET 2025 Exam in August, Notification Released: Apply at osmania.ac.in

The notification for CPGET 2025 (Common Post Graduate Entrance Test) has been officially released by Osmania University for PG admissions in Telangana.

This entrance exam is conducted every year by Osmania University to facilitate admissions into various Postgraduate (PG) and PG Diploma courses across the state. Students who have completed their undergraduate degree and are interested in pursuing PG courses can apply.

Important Dates:

Application Start Date: June 18

Last Date to Apply (without late fee): July 17

Last Date with Late Fee: July 28

Exam Date: First week of August

There are a total of 46,742 seats available across various universities in Telangana.

Application Process:

Eligible candidates must visit the official website: osmania.ac.in

Fill the CPGET 2025 application form

Upload required documents as mentioned

Each course or program has different eligibility criteria, so candidates are advised to carefully check the official notification for complete details

After the results are announced, a counselling process will be conducted for admissions into Osmania University and affiliated colleges.