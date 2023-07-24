IMD Issues Fresh Red Alert for Next 3 Days in Telangana 

Hyderabad: Predicting heavy rainfall due to changing weather conditions, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad on Monday issued a red alert for next three days in Telangana. The forecast by the weather department has predicted heavy rains in the state from July 25-27.

According to Nagaratna, Director at the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, the weather situations indicate that there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over West Central Bay and its its adjoining areas and “this upper air circulation” is likely to intensify wind towards low-pressure areas in the next 24 hours.

The weather report predicts very heavy rainfall in Nalgonda, Warangal and Hanamkonda in the next 24 hours. Hyderabad and its surrounding areas will also likely receive very heavy rainfall tomorrow.

