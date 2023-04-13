I Do Not Know Who Sukesh Is: BRS MLC Kavitha 

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakunta Kavitha responded over the WhatsApp chat messages that alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar made public with jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain and her on her Twitter account.She stated that it was a campaign by a few media organisations which was being done deliberately to spread false propaganda on her and the BRS Party as ‘they’ had no guts to face K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Minister of Telangana.

She also added the opponents of the BRS party are spreading salse information as they have no courage to face the BRS directly. A criminal wanted in financial crime released an anonymous letter and BJP MLA Ragunandan Rao forwarding it to the Central Election Commission, followed by BJP MP Arvind who followed the BJP tool kit and posted the same on social media was a deliberate plan and conspiracy to defame the party, she alleged.

MLC Kavitha stated, I was not introduced nor do I know who Sukesh Chandrasekhar is. Regardless of the facts, some media organisations are writing false news. Using Sukesh as a pawn they are trying to defame the Telangana Government, BRS Party, KCR, and his family, she alleged.

She added that the people of Telangana are wise enough to differentiate between fake news and the truth which will prevail shortly. The people will surely throw out those who are trying to spread false propaganda against the BRS party, Kavitha stated in the letter she shared on Twitter.

