Hyderabad:2 Students Hurt In School Bus Mishap

Hyderabad: A school bus carrying 40 students crashed into a tree and slid over a trench, leaving two kids injured and the remaining were reported to be safe. This incident occurred on Monday afternoon. According to Shamirpet Police, the driver dozed off at the when leading to the accident. However he was not drunk, police officials clarified.

The bus belonged to Sri Chaitanya School, Majeedpur, and was dropping the students at Thumkunta, and at around 1 pm the bus hit a tree near a tea shop at Dongala Mysamma. The children were taken to a hospital for first aid and sent back home after treatment by the school management, the police added.

