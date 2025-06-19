Hyderabad–Tirupati SpiceJet Flight Returns Mid-Air After Technical Glitch

The aviation sector in India continues to face turbulence, with two more flights encountering technical glitches mid-air on Thursday.

A SpiceJet flight heading to Tirupati from Hyderabad returned to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after the pilot detected a technical fault.

The flight, carrying 80 passengers, took off from Hyderabad at 6:19 am and was scheduled to land in Tirupati at 7:40 am.

However, flight SG 2696 returned to Hyderabad shortly after takeoff due to a snag. SpiceJet has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Delhi-Leh IndiGo Flight Returns to Origin Airport

An IndiGo flight (6E 2006) bound for Leh from Delhi also returned to the origin airport on Thursday due to a technical issue. The Airbus A320-251N took off at 6:30 am but returned after the crew reportedly faced operational restrictions that prevented a safe landing in Leh.

IndiGo issued a statement confirming the development, stating that no emergency was declared and the aircraft returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport purely as a precautionary measure. The flight had 180 people on board, including crew members.

“IndiGo flight 6E 2006 operating from Delhi to Leh on 19 June 2025 returned to origin due to a technical issue, which caused operational restrictions to land in Leh. As per procedures, the pilot returned to Delhi,” the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft underwent necessary maintenance before resuming operations, while an alternative flight was arranged to take passengers to Leh.