UGC NET 2025 City Intimation Slip Likely to Be Released Today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to begin the June session of the UGC NET 2025 exams on June 25, with the exam concluding on June 29, 2025. As candidates prepare for the exam, many are eagerly waiting for the UGC NET 2025 City Intimation Slip, which will help them make arrangements for the exam venue in advance.

The City Intimation Slip is expected to be released today (tentatively) on the official NTA website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download the slip directly from the website. A direct link will also be provided here once it becomes available.

Additionally, the UGC NET 2025 Admit Card for the June session will be made available a few days before the exam. For more information and live updates on UGC NET 2025, stay tuned below.

Latest Updates:

The UGC NET 2025 Subject-Wise Exam Schedule has been announced.

How to Download the UGC NET 2025 City Intimation Slip:

Follow these simple steps to download the UGC NET City Intimation Slip for the June 2025 session:

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click the link for the UGC NET exam city intimation slip.

A login window will appear.

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Your UGC NET exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Download and print the slip for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UGC NET 2025 City Slip:

The link to download the City Intimation Slip will be updated here once released.

UGC NET June 2025: City Intimation Slip vs. Admit Card

It is important to note that the City Intimation Slip is not the same as the Admit Card. The city slip will provide information about the exam venue, helping candidates plan their travel and other arrangements. On the other hand, the admit card will be issued separately after the city slip release and will contain essential details, including:

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Photograph and Signature

Exam Date

Exam Centre Address

Shift Timing

Exam Day Instructions

Stay updated for the latest announcements and ensure you're fully prepared for the UGC NET 2025 June session!