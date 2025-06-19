Paropakar 2025 – Art for Education: Where Art Transforms Lives

In a celebration of creativity and compassion, Nachiketa Tapovan, the Hyderabad-based nonprofit known for its work in holistic education and empowerment, proudly presents Paropakar 2025: Art for Education—a one-of-its-kind fundraising art event dedicated to providing free education to underprivileged children.

Curated by Sushma Thota, this special edition of Paropakar seamlessly blends the transformative power of art with the mission to educate. The event features a vibrant exhibition showcasing works by acclaimed artists and masters such as Thota Vaikuntam, Jogen Chowdhury, Shakti Burman, Aelay Laxman, and Ramesh Gorjala. Adding to the magic are soul-stirring performances by the very children whose lives this initiative aims to transform.

Event Highlights

Venue: The Culinary Lounge, Jubilee Hills

Dates:

Preview (Invite Only): June 20, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Open to All: June 21 & 22, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

What to Expect:

Artworks by leading and master artists

Live performances by Nachiketa Tapovan’s students

100% proceeds dedicated to child education

Meet-the-artist sessions & student interactions

About the Initiative: What is Paropakar?

Paropakar, the annual flagship event of Nachiketa Tapovan, is more than a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of giving. Every year, it brings together artists, philanthropists, and art enthusiasts to support a vital cause: the empowerment of children through education.