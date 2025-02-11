Hyderabad Schools Holiday for Shab-e-Barat on Feb 14, Friday

The Telangana government has declared an optional holiday for schools in Hyderabad and other districts on February 14 to mark Shab-e-Barat, an important day in the Islamic calendar. It falls under optional holidays, meaning not all schools will declare a holiday. However, many educational institutions are likely to remain shut on this day.

Shab-e-Barat is also called the "Night of Forgiveness" and is commemorated with much fervour around the globe. On this day, most people visit their loved ones' graves and abstain from eating during the day as a sign of seeking forgiveness and blessings.

It must be mentioned here that February has in store three holidays, and one is a general holiday while the rest are optional. The state government has announced the holiday for Shab-e-Barat on February 14, but some schools might remain open.

Anyway, the students and staff of schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana shall at least enjoy a well-deserved break on Valentine's Day since most educational institutions have declared February 14 a holiday for Shab-e-Barat.

