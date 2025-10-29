Hyderabad Rains: Cyclone Montha Triggers Traffic Chaos Across City

Severe cyclonic storm Montha weakened into a deep depression after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam—south of Kakinada near Narsapur—late on October 28 (Tuesday) night.

As the system continues to move north-northwestwards across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it has triggered widespread rainfall across southern, central, and northern parts of Telangana. Weather experts have warned of a possible deluge in south Telangana, with Nagarkurnool district bearing the brunt of the storm on October 29 (Wednesday) and recording rainfall of up to 200 mm.

Several other districts, including Yadadri-Bhongir, Jangaon, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, and Khammam, are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has urged residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant and avoid venturing out unless necessary.

In Hyderabad, citizens woke up to overcast skies, cold gusts, and intermittent spells of rain. Continuous moderate showers are likely to persist through the day, with East and North Hyderabad expected to witness non-stop downpour, while other parts may experience light to moderate rainfall.

The rains have already led to waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of the city. The Hyderabad Traffic Police, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), cautioned commuters about heavy traffic and slow vehicular movement from Lakdi-ka-Pul, Ayodhya Junction, PTI, Mahaveer Hospital, Masab Tank Flyover, NMDC, SD Hospital, and Azizia Mosque towards Mehdipatnam.