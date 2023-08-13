Hyderabad Preps Up for WWE Superstar Spectacle, Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Some exciting news for the fans of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as Hyderabad is prepping to host the much-awaited WWE Superstar Spectacle next month. The wrestling event will be held on September 8 at GMC Balayogi Indoor stadium in Gachibowli.

WWE stars Triple H and Jinder Mahal had performed live at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi in December 2017. This time WWE is making a comeback to India to do a live event in the city of Nizams. Telangana Sports minister V Srinivas Goud unveiled the wall poster of 2nd ‘Superstar Spectacle 2023’ on Sunday.

According to reports, 28 WWE stars would descend on Hyderabad for the Superstar Spectacle 2023 event. The wrestling event will see some of the biggies like heavyweight champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and WWE Tag Team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Other WWE stars like Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER, Jinder Mahal, Veer, Sanga, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Matt Riddle, Ludwig Kaiser will also fight to the finish.

Unveiled the wall poster of 2nd “Superstar Spectacle 2023”, a professional wrestling event produced by the American company WWE. The event will take place on 8th September at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli & will feature WWE Superstars in action including: World… pic.twitter.com/iPq7i2fpp6 — V Srinivas Goud (@VSrinivasGoud) August 13, 2023

