TSPSC Releases Fresh Schedule for Group-II Services Exam, Deets Inside

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Sunday announced the revised dates for the Group-II exam. As per the latest notification released by the Commission, the exam for Group-II Services will now be held from November 2-3, 2023.

The competitive exam will be held from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. The candidates have been requested to download and take the print out of the hall tickets from the Commission’s official website — https://www.tspsc.gov.in one week before the examination date.

These exams were scheduled to be held on August 29-30, 2023. Following a huge protest from the candidates and student unions, the TSPSC decided to reschedule the exam so the aspirants may better prepare to write the exam.

On Saturday, the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with the high ranking officials and directed the TSPSC to reschedule the Group-II exam. He also advised the Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to ensure proper staggering of the recruitment notifications considering the convenience of the candidate and their preparation schedules for various other exams.

Last week, the candidates and students staged a sit-in outside the TSPSC office at Nampally and demanded the Telangana government to postpone the exam as they were unable to appear for two exams in a month. The candidates said they were unable to appear for both the Gurukul Board exams and TSPSC Group-II exams in August as the syllabus of both exams are different.

