Hyderabad: Parents, Student Unions Go Berserk As Missing Student Remains Untraced

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Brilliant Engineering College at Abdullapurmet after parents and studio unions staged a protest after a student went missing last Sunday.

The missing student has been identified as Anjaneyulu from Kodangal who was a second year diploma student at the engineering college. The student unions were protesting against the college management’s slow response to the disappearance of Anjaneyulu.

The parents said when Anjaneyulu was not reachable on his mobile phone, they got worried and visited the college but were taken aback with the indifferent attitude of the management. They said they were disappointed to learn that the college does not have CCTV cameras on the campus.

