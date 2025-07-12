Hyderabad: MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy’s Anurag University Slab Collapses, Four Workers Injured

BRS Janagama MLA Palla Rajashwar Reddy’s Anurag University, which is now under construction, collapsed today. As per available information, a small portion of the RCC slab roof of an under-construction building collapsed and caused four Odisha workers serious injuries.

The injured workers were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. Among the four, two of them were in very critical condition. On the other side, the university management is not allowing media inside the premises of the incident area. The Medchal police have rushed to the site of the incident and started probing for the reasons behind the incident.

Sources said that the four injured victims had hailed from Odisha to get the employment and had been associated with the construction field for years.

So far, no official statement has been given, neither by the management of Anurag University nor by the Police Department. And the work's health update is also still unclear.