JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Check Cutoff, Merit List, and More

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the seat allotment result for Round 5 and the cut-off on qualification. Candidates are now able to check their allotment status on the official website, josaa.nic.in, through their login credentials.

Dates for Round 5

Online reporting with fee payment and document upload: July 11-14, 2025

Fee payment last date: July 14, 2025, by 5:00 PM

Settlement of fee payment issues: July 15, 2025, 5:00 PM

Initiation of withdrawal of seat/exit from seat allocation process: July 12-14, 2025

How to Check JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2025

To see your allotment status, follow these steps:

Go to the official website: josaa.nic.in

Click on the "View Seat Allocation-5" link on the homepage

Enter the application number and password

Your JoSAA Round 5 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download and save the PDF for later reference

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Opening and Closing Ranks

The candidates can find the opening and closing ranks for different categories, such as IITs, NITs, and IIITs, on the website. The ranks are presented for different categories, and candidates can view the same by clicking on the corresponding links.

Next Steps

Once they have checked their allotment status, candidates must carry out the online reporting process, which involves fee payment and uploading documents. It is crucial to carry out this process within the specified time to ensure their seat.

Following these procedures and keeping themselves abreast with the JoSAA website, candidates can make sure that the counselling process happens smoothly and get a seat in their desired institution.

