Khajaguda: KTR Lays Foundation Stone For Restoration of Pedda Cheruvu

Hyderabad : Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for restoration and comprehensive development of Pedda Cheruvu on Tuesday. GHMC Mayor G.Vijaya Lakshmi and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind kumar and others were also present at the foundation stone ceremony.

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity, many corporate companies have come forward to adopt 50 lakhs in GHMC and HMDA region and comprehensively restore it.